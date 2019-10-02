Pedro Chirivella did not have an international transfer certificate when he came off the bench in the 2-0 victory - Getty Images Europe

Liverpool have escaped disqualification from the Carabao Cup after being hit with a £200,000 fine for fielding an ineligible player in their third round victory over MK Dons.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be free to face Arsenal in the next round after competition organisers, the English Football League, determined there were mitigating factors when Pedro Chirivella featured in the tie without international clearance.

Liverpool have accepted the punishment and apologised to MK Dons and the EFL for the indiscretion.

Chirivella spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Extramadura and needed a fresh permit on his return to his parent club during pre-season.

The EFL accepted Liverpool’s argument an application on the player’s behalf was sent to the Football Association in July, and the club also used Chirivella in Premier League Two and the Leasing.com trophy without the problem being flagged. Liverpool reported the issue after the MK Dons tie.

The EFL has suspended £100,000 of the fine.

An EFL Spokesman said: “The rules of the Carabao Cup require Clubs to ensure all players are registered and eligible in line with their respective League’s rules before they play. The player was always contracted to Liverpool FC during this period, and the reason he was not eligible was because the club did not have the relevant international clearance following expiry of an earlier loan agreement. The club’s breach was in part due to the challenges it encountered with securing the correct international clearance, and its subsequent ability to include the Player on teamsheets despite the lack of clearance.

“As a result the Board concluded the most appropriate sanction was a financial penalty.”

In a statement, Liverpool responded: “The club accepts the judgement outcome and punishment imposed by the EFL. We believe it is proportionate with the technical indiscretion committed and will be making no further representations.

“Even though there were mitigating factors, which were beyond our control or jursdiction, we believe it appropriate we apologise to the competition’s governing body and also to Milton Keynes Dons.”