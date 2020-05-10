'Liverpool will field strongest line-up for remaining Premier League fixtures'

Liverpool will continue to field their senior first-team players in the event of winning the title - Getty Images

Liverpool will reassure any club that raises a concern about Jurgen Klopp selecting a youth team in the club's remaining Premier League fixtures that the claims are absurd and he will play his strongest line-up in every game in the event of a restart.

An unnamed Premier League chief executive was quoted on Friday suggesting that the league leaders might risk the integrity of matches in the event of securing the title by replacing the senior squad with academy players.

Should it be referenced during tomorrow’s Premier League league meeting, Liverpool will have no hesitation informing anyone who expresses that view how outlandish and unjustified such remarks are.

Of Liverpool's remaining games, only Brighton and Aston Villa are threatened with the drop, and if either of those sides - or others - require a guarantee Klopp will play a strong line-up and his players give their all to beat them and their other opponents, they will be left in no doubt about the Merseysiders’ intentions.

It has never entered Klopp's mind that he would play anything but his strongest side in the event of the Premier League restarting.

Liverpool need another six points to win the league title - Getty Images

Liverpool still need six points to secure their first title in 30 years and prior to the lockdown their next two games were due to be against Everton and Manchester City.

Crystal Palace, Villa and Brighton were next, when Liverpool might still need to win more points to end City’s hopes of catching them. Pep Guardiola’s side is the only one that can catch Liverpool.

Liverpool are scheduled to conclude the season against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle, none of whom are in the relegation battle.

Even if Liverpool can win the title quickly after any restart, there is a chance of breaking Manchester City's 100 points record which is a source of motivation, albeit not the highest of priorities.

Liverpool did play an Under-21s side on two occasions this season, but that was in the domestic cups and a reaction to unprecedented circumstances with fixture overload.

In December, the calendar meant the club were scheduled to play two games in two competitions on two continents in 24 hours, so Liverpool played an Under-19s team against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final while Klopp and his players played in and won the Fifa World Club Cup in Qatar.

Klopp’s side has lost only two of their last 75 Premier League games over the course of the last three seasons. - AP

Then in February, Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury Town was organised to take place in the Merseysiders' allocated winter break. Klopp had already decided to give his senior team time off before the first meeting between the clubs, so again stood aside for the Under-19s. Despite the furore before that game with Klopp accused of ‘killing’ the competition and ‘bringing the game into disrepute’, Liverpool won.

There are no similarities to any league games remaining this season.

Liverpool's position has not changed since the Covid-19 pandemic, agreeing football can only return when it is safe to do so.

If it is possible to play games, naturally their players are keen to build on an extraordinary campaign in which they have won 27 out of 29 fixtures. Klopp’s side has lost only two of their last 75 Premier League games over the course of the last three seasons.

Some of Klopp's players have started to train alone at Liverpool's training ground at Melwood as clubs wait and see if lockdown measures will be relaxed.