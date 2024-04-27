Liverpool and Feyenoord agree on compensation deal for Arne Slot to become new Reds manager, per reports

English Premier League club Liverpool has reportedly found Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The club has agreed to a compensation deal with Dutch club Feyenoord for Arne Slot to become its new manager, according to multiple reports.

In late January, Klopp announced he would step down as Liverpool’s manager at the end of the current season. The 56-year-old has been at Anfield since 2015 and led Liverpool to a UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and a Premier League title in 2020 - the first in 30 years for the club.

Slot said on Thursday: “It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I’m waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I’m very confident in that.”

The 45-year-old Dutchman, who has a reputation for developing young talent and playing an exciting brand of football, guided Feyenoord to the Dutch league title last season and the Dutch Cup this campaign, while also leading the team to the 2022 Conference League final.

CNN has reached out to Liverpool for comment.

