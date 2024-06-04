Liverpool Fears PSG Target Leans Towards Real Madrid Move as Transfer Window Nears

It looks like LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro might be on the move this summer since his contract expires in 2025. If he decides not to renew it, the French club must sell him to ensure they get some compensation.

Yoro is linked to three clubs: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid. At 18, he’s already a highly sought-after talent, and he’ll have to decide on his future if all three clubs can meet Lille’s fee demand.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reports that the Reds want to ramp up their pursuit of the French, but they have their doubts in this race. According to Bailey, Liverpool are working hard on a move to sign Yoro.

However, his information notes that, like PSG, the Premier League club believe the 18-year-old has his heart set on Real Madrid. Now that Los Blancos have Kylian Mbappé in their ranks, they can move forward to looking at other files to bolster the team.

🚨 Liverpool are working hard on a move to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. Like PSG, the Reds believe the 18-year old has his heart set on Real Madrid. (Source: @GraemeBailey) pic.twitter.com/4CK8MrTq9G — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 4, 2024

Even though he’s young, Yoro showcased his talent by participating in 44 matches for Les Dogues during the 2023-24 season, demonstrating that he’s prepared to step into the starting center-back position.