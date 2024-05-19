Liverpool fans welcome Jurgen Klopp and team coach to Anfield for final time

Liverpool fans welcomed their team coach to Anfield for the final time under Jurgen Klopp on Sunday 19 May.

The German manager brings the curtain down on an impressive spell at the club, which saw him deliver the Premier League title and Champions League glory after arriving in 2015.

Nearly nine years later, Klopp departs Liverpool a legend, and supporters put on a show for him and his team as they arrived for the final day of the domestic season.

Red flares and smoke bombs were on show as the Liverpool bus made its way through the streets to Anfield.