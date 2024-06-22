Liverpool fans react as 'joke decision' denies Van Dijk and Gakpo Euro 2024 win over France

It took a while, but this summer's European Championships has had it's first goalless draw which has garnered a strong reaction on social media among many supporter groups.

Billed as a heavyweight clash in Group D, France took on a Netherlands side - captained by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk - in Leipzig on Friday night and were somewhat fortunate to avoid defeat as the Dutch thought they had broken the deadlock late on thanks to Reds-linked Xavi Simons.

However, the on-field officials led by Premier League referee Anthony Taylor, decided to disallow the goal and the reason given because Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries was in an offside position and deemed to be impeding France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

This then, much to the frustration of supporters inside the ground due to the lack of replay, prompted a lengthy check by the video assistant referee Stuart Atwell before it was announced the on-field decision would stand as the two teams played out a goalless draw which is a boost for both in their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Nevertheless, with the controversial decision being a hot topic among many supporters on X (formerly known as Twitter), below is a series of posts from Liverpool fans saying the same thing about the common denominator with regard to the only major contentious VAR moment of the tournament so far.

@DaveRichardsLfc said: "The longest var call and its the Premier League trying to find a reason not to give I thought var was meant to be for clear and obvious not everything", @jayz20_lfc said: "Absolutely NO coincidence that there's a debacle surrounding VAR when the officials are from the Premier League", @doolezLFC wrote: "VAR been used well all tournament, and the only time it's taking its time is when Premier league refs are in charge."

@LFCVee said: "So far only time VAR gets noticed it’s when Premier League refs are trying to use it! Help help help!!", @lfc318 said: "Premier league officials and VAR, absolutely hopeless" and @yias74 said: "Joke of a decision."

Koeman: The goal should have stood

Unsurprisingly, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was of the opinion that Xavi Simons' disallowed goal should have stood as he hit out at the length of time it took for a decision to be announced.

"I think the position of Dumfries is offside, that is true," he said, as per the BBC. "But he is not disturbing the goalkeeper and when that is not happening, it is a legal goal, in my opinion.

"You need five minutes to check it, because it is so difficult?. "I don’t understand this. He is not disturbing the goalkeeper."

Next up for the Dutch is the final group game against Austria on Tuesday where van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will look to play their part in helping to secure the result that clinches a spot in the round of 16 whether that be as group winners, runners-up or one of the best third-placed teams.

