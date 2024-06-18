Liverpool fans face ticket price dilemma ahead of new season

Jurgen Klopp’s swansong season at Anfield didn’t go to plan, as the Reds had to settle for only one trophy despite being in contention for a quadruple at the beginning of March.

February’s League Cup triumph was the German’s farewell gift to Anfield, which welcomes new manager Arne Slot, the former Feyenoord chief of staff.

Slot will make his Premier League debut on August 17 when the Merseyside heavyweights take on newcomers Ipswich Town on home turf to kick off their 2024/25 league fixtures.

Last season’s third-place finish failed to live up to the billing, especially considering Liverpool were at the top of the three heading into the final few rounds.

The club’s main target is to dethrone perennial winners Manchester City next term, but they’ll have to back their new boss up in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the fan favourites, Mohamed Salah, faces an uncertain future at Anfield. His potential departure would unlikely douse the optimism of the loyal Merseyside faithful ahead of Slot’s first season in charge.

Famous for their passion and love for the club, Liverpool ultras will disregard the inflation and financial obstacles to ensure they fill Anfield and support their team through every challenge in the upcoming season.

The club hierarchy is committed to ensuring Liverpool season tickets remain affordable, acknowledging the importance of keeping their loyal fan base engaged and supportive.

However, their lowest-priced ticket is £713, which may still pose a challenge for many supporters. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets are £904, considerably less than those of their fiercest top-four rivals.

Prices for the iconic Kop range between £713 and £765, while those bidding to acquire seats at Main Stand must allocate between £796 and £904.

Juniors can purchase season tickets for any Anfield area for as low as £165, while prices for senior fans aged 66+ span between £365.5 and £452.