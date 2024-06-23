Liverpool FAIL with their contract offer and player will now leave Anfield after 5 years

Liverpool have failed with a contract offer and will now lose Adrian this summer. The Reds have had him for five years.

ABC in Seville reports that Adrian is on the brink of signing for Real Betis. The goalkeeper is from Seville and started his career at Betis before moving to West Ham United in 2013.

He's been linked with a return to the club for a few years now, but consistently signed one-year contracts to remain with Liverpool. Adrian was offered another one this summer, in fact, but he has rejected the offer and will leave Anfield.

It brings a five-year spell to an end. It's one with plenty of ups and downs but few will look back on Adrian negatively - he did help deliver a trophy, after all.

Adrian was in goal for the UEFA Super Cup final in 2019, putting in a fantastic performance as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties. He actually played 11 Premier League games that season, too, as Liverpool won the Premier League title in dominant fashion.

All in all, then, Adrian has been a fantastic signing and everyone will wish him well as he returns to Real Betis. We couldn't have asked for more from a squad player.

Liverpool will now need to assess their goalkeeping options. Especially with talk that Caoimhin Kelleher could also leave the club this summer.

If both depart, the Reds will only have Alisson Becker as a first-team goalkeeper. Now, 'only' having Alisson is a luxury many still don't have but moves will need to happen if Liverpool are to have a proper squad.

It's likely why the club rejected a loan offer from Vitoria for Fabian Mrozek this week. The youngster may have a role to play next season, depending on the direction Liverpool decide to go in.

