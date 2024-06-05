Liverpool face HUGE competition for Feyenoord star Geertruida

Liverpool have again been named as suitors for Feyenoord vice-captain Lutsharel Geertruida but now face HUGE competition to land the Dutch ace.

Geertruida excelled under incoming Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for the Rotterdam side, winning the Eredivisie title in 2023 before adding a KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) this season.

Capable of playing anywhere across the backline, the homegrown talent has featured most often at right back, scoring nine goals and adding five assists in all competitions last season.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

by Peter Staunton

His form has been so impressive that it has placed him on the radar of clubs across the continent, with Premier League clubs queuing up to sign him.

The 23-year-old was close to completing a move to RB Leipzig last summer but the move broke down and Feyenoord now find themselves in a situation where Geertruida has only 12 months on his contract.

No new agreement has been reached over the terms of a new deal.

Liverpool among PL suitors for Geertruida

The club intend to receive some transfer income on the Netherlands international this summer rather than losing him for free next year and it means he could be available for a knock-down price.

Leipzig had agreed to pay around €32.5 million to land the defender but it will take much less to prise him out of De Kuip this year.

Algemeen Dagblad now reveals that Liverpool will be joined in their chase for Geertruida by Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham among English clubs while there is also interest in him from Germany and France.

Geertruida is currently with the Dutch national team as they prepare for the European Championship.

More clarity on his future is expected when Oranje interest in the tournament is ended.

AD.NL adds that incoming Feyenoord head coach Brian Priske has already been told by the club to plan for next season without Geertruida in mind.

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Slot on an initial three-year deal. He is not expected to have significant control over transfers with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards now in place.

However, the Reds could well move for a defender this summer with Joel Matip out of contract and question marks over the future of Joe Gomez.

