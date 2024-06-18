Liverpool face 'easiest' start as Brentford consider 'toughest'

Data from Opta has looked at the difficulty of every team's first five fixtures of the new Premier League season.

According to their numbers, Brentford and West Ham have the joint-toughest start to the season, closely followed by Ipswich and Arsenal.

Brentford take on four of the "big six" in their start to the season, while West Ham's first three home games all come against sides that will be competing in Europe in the coming months.

By Opta's measurement, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his side have the easiest start to the season, with four of their first five fixtures coming against sides that finished either in the bottom half of the table last season, or have been recently promoted.

Newcastle are said to have the second-easiest start to the season, with Tottenham the only side from last season's top half on their schedule for the first five games.