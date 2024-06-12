Liverpool To Face Competition In Pursuit Of Bundesliga Defender

Liverpool are likely to face stiff competition for the signature of VfB Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton this summer if they decide to move beyond making an enquiry for him.

Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga last season, ahead of German giants Bayern Munich who came third in the league table.

However, their success has led to the threat of the team losing some of their best players to bigger clubs this summer.

Serhou Guirassy is expected to move on but club captain and defensive stalwart Anton is also being linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool have made an enquiry for the 27-year-old centre-back but according to German magazine Sport Bild, they will face tough Bundesliga competition for his signature.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Jonathan Tah, who is expected to join Bayern Munich.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have also expressed an interest in signing Anton.

Should Liverpool decide to make concrete their interest in Anton, they would face competition from the two German giants.

Stuttgart’s hands are tied as Anton has a €22.5m release clause in his contract and a club would only have to agree terms with the player if they are ready to pay the fee.