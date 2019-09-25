Liverpool face Arsenal and Chelsea draw Manchester United in Carabao Cup fourth round

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after overcoming MK Dons - AFP

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw threw up two heavyweight ties with Arsenal facing a tough trip to Liverpool and Chelsea hosting Manchester United.

Arsenal have a miserable Premier League record at Anfield in recent seasons, but did win the last two meetings between the clubs in this competition including a Julio Baptista-inspired 6-3 victory in 2007.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery gave their array of young talent minutes in round three, and both are likely to rotate heavily again as fixtures stack up domestically and in Europe.

It is the fourth successive season that Chelsea and Manchester United have met in domestic cup competition, after contrasting performances on Wednesday night. Frank Lampard's team put seven past Grimsby while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering United needed penalties to squeeze past Rochdale.

Those two draws mean holders Manchester City are odds-on to win the competition for a third year in a row, and the draw handed them a home tie against Southampton.

Elsewhere, there is an west Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves while Marco Silva will be a man under pressure when Everton host Watford.

Burton have the chance to claim another Premier League scalp at home to Leicester while Colchester's reward for beating Tottenham on penalties is a trip to Crawley.

Oxford and Sunderland meet in an all-League One encounter.

For the first time in the League Cup's 59-year history, no Championship side made it through to the fourth round.

Matches will be played the week beginning October 28.