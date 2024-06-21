Liverpool eye move for emerging Euro 2024 talent

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Arda Guler amid suggestions Real Madrid’s summer signings could lead to the exit of attacking talent at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Endrick will also link up with the Spaniards from Palmeiras when he celebrates his 18th birthday next month.

Given the presence of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital, the arrival of the much-hyped duo has led to suggestions that Real Madrid could be open to the sale with Liverpool admirers of both Guler and Rodrygo.

The former impressed during Turkey’s opening fixture of Euro 2024 and scored a stunning goal during his side’s 3-1 win over Georgia. Guler signed for Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in a €17.5m deal last summer and endured an injury-hit debut season in La Liga, though impressed across the run-in with five goals in his final five appearances of the campaign.

The 19-year-old – who features predominantly from the right-wing – is considered a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield with the Egypt international having turned 32 and out of contract next summer.

However, TeamTalk are reporting that Real Sociedad are interested in signing Guler on loan for the 2024-25 campaign. The Basque outfit have previous in developing emerging talent from Real Madrid, with now Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard having spent an impressive season on loan at Sociedad from the Bernabeu in 2019-20.

