Liverpool Eye A Move For This Emerging Dutch Star: A Future Leader For The English Side?

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – OCTOBER 25: Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord in action during the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and SS Lazio at Feyenoord Stadium on October 25, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

As a result, Geertruida built a reputation and has established himself as a regular starter. He played a vital role in helping the Dutch outfit finish in second position in the league this season. He featured in 47 games, netted nine goals and provided five assists.

The 23-year-old plays as a right-back but can also feature in other positions in the backline if required. He has strong attacking traits and great abilities on the ball. However, he needs to work on his crossing, which is an essential feature of a full-back.

Should Liverpool sign Lutsharel Geertruida?

Liverpool already have the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley for the right-back role. Hence, their alleged interest in Lutsharel Geertruida is quite surprising. But it might be due to the uncertainty over the future of Arnold at the Anfield.

The English full-back has been linked to Real Madrid move for some months. If Arnold leaves, it will be a big blow to the Reds as he is an integral part of the setup. Therefore, the club might want to secure the position in case an emergency arises.

Moreover, Geertruida is also versatile enough to play as a centre-back. It means he will add depth to the unit and could fill the spot created by Joel Matip’s departure. Acquiring the 23-year-old shouldn’t be a costly deal.

The defender runs out of the contract at the end of next season, which means Feyenoord will be forced to make money out of him. Additionally, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has worked with the player previously and a reunion might tempt the youngster.