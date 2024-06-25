Liverpool eye move for Eberechi Eze to replace Diaz

Liverpool reportedly contacted Eberechi Eze’s representatives this week regarding a move to Merseyside, according to The Palace Way.

The Reds are in the market for attacking reinforcement and have set their sights on the 25-year-old.

Eze impressed for the Eagles last term, recording 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances. He also notched double digits in the 2022/23 campaign, registering ten goals and six assists in 38 league outings.

The Greenwich-born star has adeptly replaced Wilfried Zaha, taking the starting berth on the left flank and delivering magical displays.

Eze, Michael Olise, and Jean-Philippe Mateta form one of the deadliest frontlines in the league, but the Reds are out to take the England international.

However, it will not be straightforward with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City joining Liverpool in the race for Eze’s signature.

Liverpool could be preparing to lose left-winger Luis Diaz this summer. Barcelona are interested in signing the dazzling Colombian attacker and have been plotting a move.

Despite shortlisting Diaz for a transfer, they are short of funds to make the deal happen. They want to pool resources from other sales before eventually coming to Liverpool for their target.

Liverpool will reportedly demand around €75 million for Diaz. That money could be reinvested in a move for Eze.

Eze is currently with the England national team for the 2024 European Championship, although he is yet to start a game for Gareth Southgate’s side.

At Liverpool, Eze can provide competition for Cody Gakpo on the left flank if Diaz leaves. He can also slot into the middle as an eight or a ten, depending on Arne Slot‘s formation.

The former Queens Park Rangers star is an exciting and tactically versatile addition that will bolster the Reds next season if the club follows up on its reported interest in his services.