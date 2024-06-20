Liverpool eye Madrid teenager Guler - Friday's gossip
Liverpool are interested in Arda Guler, Fulham return to the table for Trevoh Chalobah, Manchester United are prepared to end their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.
Liverpool are pursuing Turkey's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Arda Guler from Real Madrid. (Teamtalk)
Fulham have revived their interest in Chelsea's 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Standard)
Manchester United will walk away from talks with Everton for English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, unless the Toffees lower their £70m asking price (ESPN)
Everton are increasingly confident of keeping hold of the centre-back this summer. (I Sport)
Lille defender Leny Yoro, 18, favours a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool or Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish)
West Ham fear Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus, 23, will ask to leave the club this summer. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa have enquired about the availability of 21-year-old Argentinean midfielder Matias Soule, but Juventus say he is not for sale. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are in talks with Boca Juniors over a deal for 19-year-old Argentinean defender Aaron Anselmino. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United are preparing to trigger the £33.8m release clause in the contract of Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is among the candidates to become Al-Ittihad manager. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 21, is Bayern Munich's primary transfer target. (Bild - in German)
Arsenal have made a bid for Fenerbahce's Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, 24. (Ajan Spor - in Turkish)
Southampton and Brighton have made offers to IFK Gothenburg for 18-year-old Malian midfielder Malick Yalcouye. (Caught offside)