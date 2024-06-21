Liverpool Make Enquiry For This Bologna Star: Good Pick By The Reds?

Calafiori featured in 37 games, netting twice and providing five assists. He averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 2.4 clearances per game (stats via whoscored). His impressive displays have caught the attention of multiple clubs.

The Italian centre-back is flexible to play in different formations. He is technically sound and has great abilities on the ball. He is an aggressive-minded campaigner and uses his big frame effectively. The youngster is also capable of dominating in aerial duels.

As Liverpool lost Joel Matip as a free agent, they are in the market in search of a new defender. In line with that, the pursuit of Riccardo Calafiori could be a great move considering his qualities and potential. His arrival will add depth and flexibility to the defensive unit.

As Calafiori is physically strong and technically sound, he shouldn’t have much issue adapting to the Premier League culture. His aggressive nature and comfort on the ball will allow Arne Slot’s side to build attacks from the back.

The 22-year-old could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk should he continue to improve his game. However, the Reds will have to offer a lucrative deal on the table to acquire his services. The likes of Newcastle United, and West Ham United are also keen on signing the player alongside a few other European clubs.