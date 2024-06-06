Liverpool Duo to be Cut From England’s Euro Squad Despite Southgate’s ‘Excited’ Claims

Four Liverpool players were named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah all being selected after impressive 2023-24 campaigns for the Reds.

That has now been halved, with the latter two set to miss out on the final squad according to Paul Joyce.

Curtis Jones has been told he won’t make England’s final 26 man Euro 2024 squad. Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah also expected to miss out. James Maddison has already left camp after being informed he wouldn’t make the cut. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 6, 2024

Quansah and Jones’ Impressive Campaign

Both players have had a brilliant 2023-24 campaign for Liverpool and were well-deserving of their call up to the provisional squad. Quansah made 33 senior appearances for the Reds last season and even managed to displace France’s first choice defender in Ibou Konate towards the end of the season.

Curtis Jones in fairness had struggled with injuries towards the end of the campaign, but had still shown more than enough quality and maturity to add value to this England side in the summer. However, it seems that Southgate must be eyeing a more defensive midfielder like Adam Wharton, for example.

Southgate’s ‘Excited’ Claim

This comes despite Gareth Southgate’s claims of being ‘excited’ by the duo. The England manager can’t have been too excited by Jones and Quansah, with neither players receiving a single minute in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovnia.

Obviously it’s difficult to take a proper look at a squad of 33 players, but that is the issue that Southgate has created for himself.

Other Players Missing Out?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has also been cut from the provisional squad and has already left the training camp after hearing that news. Southgate will need to cut another four players from the squad, but there’s yet to be any more news on that front.

There is some good news for Liverpool fans though, as both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are expected to make the final England squad. Alexander-Arnold could even be in line for a starting spot after impressing in England’s victory on Monday.

Taking the Positives

The positives for Liverpool fans will be that both Quansah and Jones will likely leave the England camp early, meaning they can fully rest up for the start of pre-season and make sure to put themselves amongst Arne Slot’s plans as the Dutchman prepares for his first season in charge.

This could be crucial for Quansah, who could make a head start in his attempt to keep his place ahead of Ibou Konate at the start of the season whilst the Frenchman will likely still be in the latter stages of the European Championships.