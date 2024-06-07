Liverpool drop interest in Summerville as new priority target EMERGES

Liverpool have ENDED their pursuit for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville and will instead attempt to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, according to a new report.

Summerville, 22, had been considered one of the Reds’ top transfer targets this summer, coming off a season in which he scored 19 Championship goals for Leeds and won the EFL Player of the Year award.

The Dutchman led his side to the Championship playoff final, where they lost to Southampton and Leeds are now facing another season in the second tier.

That spells problems for their finances with the Yorkshire side requiring sales this summer in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Summerville has long been seen as a disposable asset and Leeds could get around £35 million for him, according to various sources.

The ex-Feyenoord youth cost Leeds only £1.2m back in 2020 so that sum represents huge profit for Daniel Farke’s side.

Summerville is under contract at Elland Road until 2026 and so the time is coming that they will have to cash in.

Summerville to Chelsea

However, according to Leeds Live, it’s now more likely that Summerville goes to CHELSEA, where Enzo Maresca has just been appointed head coach.

That Chelsea are interested is not a surprise with Ben Jacobs of GIVEMESPORT revealing last week that conversations inside Stamford Bridge - as well as Anfield - had centred on the ex-Dutch under-21 international.

The publication claims Liverpool have now moved on from Summerville in order to make an attempt for the Crystal Palace star.

Olise a priority for Liverpool

The 22-year-old French Olympian is under contract at Selhurt Park until 2027 and scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League games last season.

Olise is expected to be at the centre of a bidding war this summer with Manchester United and Arsenal also reported to be interested.

And, should Palace lose Olise, it has been reported they will try to sign Summerville as a replacement.

