Liverpool have DOUBLED their asking price for player with 10 league starts in 2023/24

Liverpool have DOUBLED their asking price for player with 10 league starts in 2023/24

Liverpool have now doubled their asking price for Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool now want £35m for Caoimhin Kelleher if they're to sell this summer. There's interest in the player, too.

Kelleher has quite publicly talked about wanting to leave Liverpool in pursuit of first-team football. The Reds, though, won't let that happen too easily.

Adrian, Liverpool

Adrian LEAVING, Mrozek offer REJECTED, LFC job listing - Liverpool FC news recapby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson

Liverpool job vacancy shines extraordinary light on day-to-day life of modern-day footballersby Daryl Finch

Liverpool set for transfer blow as Arne Slot fears ANTONY 2.0by Peter Staunton

This is a £35m asking price for a player who featured just 10 times in the Premier League last season. It's also a significantly higher price than previously reported.

HITC, for instance, mentioned the £15m+ price tag claimed all over the place a few weeks ago. Well, it appears Liverpool want well over £15m - in fact, over double that.

It's a fee that could be prohibitive for many clubs, with Celtic 'almost certainly priced out', says the Daily Mail report. Nottingham Forest, who saw a £15m rejected in January, are still interested, however.

And they would have the money to sign Kelleher if they decide he's their no.1 goalkeeper.

Kelleher could leave

This comes hot on the heels of Adrian rejected a contract offer and deciding to join Real Betis. That's possibly not a major blow, but it does make Liverpool's goalkeeper situation a tricky one to navigate.

They're set to lose both their no.2 and no.3 goalkeepers this summer. That's not a situation clubs want to be in and it perhaps explains why Kelleher's asking price has jumped.

Liverpool will only want to put themselves in that situation for a significant fee. We do imagine they'll get close to it, to be fair, given Forest's interest has last this long.

Kelleher's efforts for the Reds last season were fantastic and the proof many teams will have wanted that he can be a first-choice player. Now Liverpool plan to cash-in on that.

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire