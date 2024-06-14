Liverpool defender names Real Madrid icon ‘best midfielder in the world’

Andrew Robertson, who plays as a left-back for Scotland and Liverpool, had high praise for Toni Kroos, the Real Madrid legend who has now retired from club football.

Robertson, who will soon be playing against Germany, called Kroos “the best midfielder in the world.”

The Liverpool left-back spoke about his team’s upcoming debut in the Euro Cup, where they will face Germany, the host nation, in the opening match.

In his view, one player stands out above the rest: Toni Kroos, who has been a key player for Real Madrid for the last ten years.

Robertson’s acknowledgement of Kroos

Robertson acknowledged that it is widely expected that Germany will control most of the game because of their possession skills, largely thanks to Kroos, whom he considers the world’s best in midfield.

He emphasised that when Scotland does get possession of the ball, they will need to make the most of those opportunities.

Andrew Robertson thinks Toni Kroos is the best midfielder in the world. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“It is no secret that Germany will dominate possession of the ball because they have the best midfielder in the world: Toni Kroos,” said the left-back as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

He also stressed the importance of his team staying calm and being hard to beat. He mentioned that their strategy would involve trying to frustrate the German team as much as possible.

If they can manage to do this, Robertson is hopeful that it will lead to a positive result for Scotland.

“When we have the ball we will have to take advantage of it. We have to be calm, difficult to beat and try to frustrate them as much as we can. If we do achieve, I hope it is enough to obtain a good result,” he added.

It must be noted that while Kroos has already played his last game for Real Madrid, the Euros will be the final international assignment of his career as he will bid farewell to the game once and for all.