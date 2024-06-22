Liverpool dealt another transfer blow as Borussia Dortmund reach agreement for £18m deal

Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton, according to reports.

With Joel Matip's departure already confirmed, it can be argued that there's a gap to be filled in regards to the Reds' central defensive options that currently consist of captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah heading into the new season.

Of course, much depends on how new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot rates those options, but links to Anton suggest the Dutchman is keen to bolster this department. In fact, just last leek Sport Bild reported that the Merseyside giants had registered an interest in the 27-year-old who enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 campaign with Stuttgart.

Waldemar Anton of Stuttgart

To explain just how impressive Anton performed, he was named in both the Bundesliga and Player’s Team of the Season alongside Jonathan Tah as he played a key role in helping Stuttgart finish second behind Bayer Leverkusen and seal UEFA Champions League qualification.

Rewarded for a fine season with a place in the Germany squad at this summer's European Championships, the defender had also been linked with a switch to Leverkusen as Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claimed that Xabi Alonso had been in contact with Anton in an attempt to persuade him to join the Bundesliga champions.

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Waldermar Anton has decided to join Borussia Dortmund! Agreement in place on personal terms, contract ready for the centre back. BVB now set to pay the release clause to Stuttgart for fee around €22m. Here we go, soon 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DGY52o87LJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2024

Waldermar Anton to join Dortmund

However, both Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will have to look elsewhere for a new central defender as journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Anton and are set to confirm the deal for around €22m (£18m).

"Waldermar Anton has decided to join Borussia Dortmund!," Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Agreement in place on personal terms, contract ready for the centre back.

"BVB now set to pay the release clause to Stuttgart for fee around €22m."

How Liverpool react to missing out on a reported transfer target remains to be seen especially after being dealt a signfiicant blow amid claims that Real Madrid have now reached a total agreement with Leny Yoro over the terms of a transfer.

