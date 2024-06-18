Liverpool cult hero Joel Matip duped into posing with OnlyFans MODEL at Euro 2024

Liverpool cult hero Joel Matip was in attendance for England’s Euro 2024 opening game at the home of his former club Schalke on Sunday night.

The game, which took place in the city of Gelsenkirchen, finished 1-0 to the Three Lions courtesy of a goal from Jude Bellingham.

The Real Madrid icon then celebrated his goal in unique fashion with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent and Liverpool colleague Joe Gomez - also in the England squad - were being supported at the game by ex-teammate Matip, who was at the game alongside his wife Larissa.

Mrs. Matip uploaded an image to her Instagram Stories focused on Gomez ahead of the match, with a two-handed prayer emoji and clearly in support of England.

Joël and his wife going to watch England to support Joe Gomez is so wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YgysEfcQdy — Sally (@SalligatorLFC) June 17, 2024

Later an Arsenal-supporting OnlyFans star called Leah Ray posted a photo of herself alongside Matip.

“Got this guys number last night at the game, said that he plays for Liverpool Is this true guys??” Ray wrote on her X account, formerly Twitter.

It’s unlikely that Matip knew who Leah Ray was but it didn’t stop him happily smiling for the snap.

Ray is in Germany alongside another OnlyFans model called Astrid Wett, attending England’s matches and approaching fans outside the stadiums and around the various German cities hosting matches.

Got this guys number last night at the game, said that he plays for Liverpool

Is this true guys?? pic.twitter.com/Ha12ZL0dpI — Leah Ray (@LeahRayAFC) June 17, 2024

Matip leaves Liverpool this summer on a free transfer after eight years at Anfield.

The Cameroon international departs a bonafide Liverpool hero, winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time on Merseyside, as well as other honours including the FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The 32-year-old is seeking a new club and, according to reports, is eyeing another Premier League club in the shape of Bournemouth.

