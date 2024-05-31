Liverpool Could Have a New Transfer Target as 22-year-old Bundesliga Star Eyes Move

Liverpool’s Summer Transfer Targets: Borussia Dortmund Forward Could Grab Attention

Despite still being in May, Liverpool have already been linked with a plethora of names as Arne Slot’s new era gets underway on June 1st. Recent reports suggest that a left-sided defender, a midfielder and a forward are at the top of the club’s list of priorities in the summer.

The likes of Johan Bakayoko, Michael Olise and Bryan Mbuemo have all been linked with a move to Liverpool to fill one of those attacking roles. However, the Reds could have another name that could come onto their radar following a recent transfer revelation at his current club.

That player is Borussia Dortmund attacker, Karim Adeyemi, who has previously been linked with a move to Anfield but could pick up pace in the headlines once again this summer. The 22-year-old has reportedly asked to leave Dortmund this summer and Liverpool are already being tipped as a potential destination for the youngster.

Who is Karim Adeyemi?

Adeyemi is naturally a right-winger, but can also slot in on the opposite wing and also as a central option. The 22-year-old has massively struggled to lock down a place in Edin Terzic’s Dortmund side this season, making just 33 appearances across all competitions but with most of those coming from the bench.

Photo: IMAGO

Across those appearances, the German has managed just five goals and two assists and could consequently find himself on the transfer list this summer.

Adeyemi originally burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg, scoring 33 goals and assisting 24 in 94 appearances for the Austrian side. That form earned him a £30million move to Dortmund, where he has managed just 14 goals and eight assists across his two seasons at the German giants. His first season at Dortmund was actually seen as a success considering his age profile and even managed four senior appearances for the German national team.

Adeyemi’s Market Value and Bargain Price

This time last year, transfermarkt valued Adeyemi at approximately £50million and he was seen as one of the hottest prospects on the continent at that time. Now just one year later, he is valued at just £28million and could reportedly be sold for around £25million.

When you look at the £50million price tag being placed on Johan Bakayoko and the £45million price tag of Crysencio Summerville, then that price tag could be seen as a bit of a bargain for the Reds.

That sort of price tag would also allow the club to spend more money on the likes of a left-sided defender and a defensive midfielder, with both of those positions in desperate need of improvement.

Fitting in at Liverpool

Now it’s obvious that Adeyemi isn’t currently at the level to come in and replace someone like Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah immediately. However, at just 22-year-old he could be a valuable alternative option for a year or two and then step into regular first-team action due to his high potential ceiling.

His natural fit would be playing from the right and could be the understudy that we have been looking for in terms of providing support to Salah. But, Adeyemi could also add support to the number nine position and the left-wing position for many years to come.

A lot of the questions around Adeyemi are quite similar to those around Ryan Gravenberch last summer, with questions about the attitude of these players. Now of course, Gravenberch had a frustrating debut season at Anfield so the club may now want to repeat that situation but Adeyemi could definitely be name worth looking out for over the next few months.