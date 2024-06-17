Liverpool could reunite Arne Slot with one of his FAVOURITE players after transfer contact

Liverpool have reportedly 'asked about' Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who was one of Arne Slot's most-used players during his time in Rotterdam.

The left-footed centre-back has been linked with Liverpool previously, even prior to Slot's appointment as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

The 26-year-old, who is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024, was one of Slot's favourite players in the Netherlands, with Hancko turning out 92 times for Feyenoord under his guidance.

Liverpool could reunite Arne Slot with one of his FAVOURITE players after transfer contact

Slot has only used six players more frequently during the course of his career, including another Liverpool-linked defender in Lutsharel Geertruida - the 45-year-old's most-used player over the years.

Slot's presence at Anfield has undoubtedly helped fuel recent links with Hancko, but one report from Spain claims that Liverpool have made contact over a move amid competition from elsewhere.

LIVERPOOL ASK ABOUT DAVID HANCKO

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs to have 'asked about' Hancko, with newly-promoted Leicester City the other English team interested in the defender.

However, the report focuses on Atletico Madrid's interest in Hancko as they aim to add another centre-back to their roster, even after they finalise their pursuit of Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand.

Hancko will set Liverpool or any other suitor back €35m (£29.6m) according to Mundo Deportivo, although it's said that Atletico are aiming to lower this price tag during potential negotiations.

Eredivisie: Vitesse v Feyenoord Arnhem - David Hancko of Feyenoord during the Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at Gelredome on 21 January 2024 in Arnhem, The Netherlands. Copyright: xYannickxVerhoevenx

Whether Liverpool have serious interest in the Slovakian remains to be seen but he certainly ticks a few boxes for the Reds.

He knows how Slot wants to play and how to fit into his tactical setup, he's 26 with good senior experience and he's capable of playing at left-back - all for a relatively affordable price.

Of course, the Reds have been linked with plenty of other centre-backs during the past few months, with Slot expected to be gifted a new defender this summer.

Goncalo Inacio is the name that has been most consistently linked, but the young Sporting CP defender would cost the Reds £51m.

