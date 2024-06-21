Liverpool could OFFLOAD £75k-a-week defender after difficult campaign

Liverpool could be willing to let Kostas Tsimikas leave Anfield this summer after the defender struggled for form during the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite providing the assist for Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner in the Carabao Cup final, Tsimikas endured a difficult season when filling in for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Fitness problems didn't help after Tsimikas sustained a nasty collarbone injury last December which left him sidelined for ten Liverpool matches, but he seldom convinced as a starter for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 28-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions - 17 of which were starts - but struggled to make a significant impact, with some high-profile errors against Leicester City and Toulouse in the Carabao Cup and Europa League respectively.

Tsimikas still has three years left on his current Liverpool contract but he could be set for a premature Anfield exit in the next few months.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS COULD LEAVE LIVERPOOL

According to journalist Lewis Steele, Tsimikas may well be on the move this summer after failing to convince recently in a red shirt.

Speaking with The Redmen TV, Steele stated: "One we didn’t mention is probably left-back with Kostas Tsimikas.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer just based on certain things I’ve heard and just the fact he couldn’t really get a game in the second half of last season even when Andy Robertson was injured."

As Steele points out, Joe Gomez was often preferred to Tsimikas at left-back towards the end of last season when Robertson found himself on the treatment table, with the Englishman performing admirably in an unusual role.

With Tsimikas having fallen even further down the pecking order, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see the former Olympiacos man leave in search of more regular minutes.

There have been no concrete links between Tsimikas and any suitors as of yet, but there is still over two months left before the transfer window closes.

New head coach Arne Slot will want to take a closer look at the Greek international before making a decision on his future, with pre-season potentially pivotal to Tsimikas' Liverpool future.

