How Liverpool could end up inadvertently funding a Juventus move for Koopmeiners

Long-term Liverpool transfer target Federico Chiesa is not in the plans of new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta and is set to be SOLD this summer.

The Italy international, whose Euro 2024 callup was confirmed this week, is out of contract in Turin in 2025 and it was previously reported that Juve were desperate to get him tied down to a new deal before the tournament began.

That looks unlikely with the 26-year-old winger now with the Azzurri as they prepare to defend their European crown.

Motta is reported by Sky Sport Italia to have informed club bosses that Chiesa doesn’t feature in his thinking next season and that means a potential departure in the upcoming window.

Juventus are in the hunt for Atalanta midfielder - Teun Koopmeiners - and a sale of Chiesa could help fill the coffers and facilitate a bid for the Liverpool transfer target.

Atalanta are looking for around €60 million - €70m for the Netherlands international, a sum Juventus have so far been unable to match.

Federico Chiesa

Sky Sport Italia now reports that meetings are planned next week between Chiesa’s agent and Roma, now coached by Daniele De Rossi.

However, the door could also be ajar for Liverpool, who are credited with long-term interest in the Euro 2020 winner.

That means if a deal for Chiesa is pursued, Liverpool could end up inadvertently funding a rival Juventus move for Koopmeiners, a player they have long coveted.

Chiesa a long-term Liverpool target

The Reds are being linked with plenty of wide forwards this summer, with Michael Olise the latest name in the frame, and the club are reported to have had another look at Chiesa during the recent Coppa Italia final.

He scored nine goals and added three assists in 33 Serie A appearances last season for Juve, who won the cup and finished inside the Champions League places.

Chiesa was also reported to be considering his future in the event that Max Allegri remained in charge but he was dismissed following the Coppa Italia win.

Even so, it looks like Chiesa has another problem in the shape of Thiago Motta, who will look elsewhere for his attacking options.

