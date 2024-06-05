Liverpool confirm they've RELEASED one of their most hyped youngsters

Liverpool have released one of their most hyped youngsters of recent times. The Reds just didn’t see the progress.

Liverpool put out their 2024/25 retained list on Wednesday and it confirms those who have been released from the club. The most notable, of course, are Joel Matip and Thiago.

But they're far from the only ones. Arguably the other most notable is Mateusz Musialowski, who was the most hyped youngster in the academy at one point.

Mateusz Musialowski

Musialowski arrived at Liverpool in 2020 after trials at Arsenal and quickly looked to have immense promise as a 16-year-old. 2021 saw the hype reach incredible heights after he scored an 'unbelievable' goal against Newcastle United Under 18s.

The Pole was instrumental in the run to the FA Youth Cup final that year, too, with another brilliant goal against Arsenal in the Quarter-finals.

He then trained with the senior side alongside other academy players that summer and was the only one kept around beyond the planned trial. It really seemed at the time that Musialowski was destined for the first-team.

Only, he never really kicked on. Musialowski only managed one senior appearance and it came in the season just ended - some late minutes against Sparta Prague with Liverpool 11-2 up on aggregate.

And that was it. Few could have believed it would end with that given the hype back in 2021 but that's how it goes with youth football sometimes.

Hopefully, Musialowski can find the right place to progress somewhere else. He's got wonderful talent but Liverpool just wasn't a place he could put it all together.

Liverpool release players

Musialowski isn't the only academy player let go this summer. Adam Lewis, who progressed through all age groups and debuted for the seniors in 2020, will depart

Melkamu Frauendorf will also leave. He actually started a Carabao Cup tie for Liverpool and impressed - it really seemed that he'd make the step up.

However, he couldn't develop as Liverpool hoped and will now search for a new club.

Academy players Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington will also depart the club this summer.

