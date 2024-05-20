Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

Arne Slot is taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Bart Stoutjesdijk)

Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was Monday confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool by the Premier League club.

The club said in a statement that the Dutchman, 45, would take up the position of head coach on June 1, subject to a work permit.

Slot's arrival has been an open secret, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing a compensation deal worth up to £9.4 million ($12 million).

He confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final pre-match press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.

Klopp announced his departure in January and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.

In his final speech to the Anfield crowd, the German urged fans to throw their full support behind Slot.

"You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me," he said. "You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team."

jw/pb