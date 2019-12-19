Liverpool confirm signing of Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg for £7.25m

Getty

Liverpool have confirmed the £7.25 million signing of Takumi Minamino on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Red Bull Salzburg, with the transfer effective from 1 January.

The Japan international successfully completed a medical on Merseyside on Wednesday and finalised all the formalities of his long-term switch to Anfield.

As The Independent revealed last week, a deal in principle had already been agreed between the clubs pending the physical examination and consensus on personal terms.

Liverpool began formal discussions with Salzburg for Minamino, whose release clause was well below his actual value, in November.

The strong relationship between the European champions and their Austrian counterparts was crucial in the former steering ahead of a clutch of clubs that had been scouting the versatile attacker.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino, who will wear the No.18 shirt, told Liverpool's official website.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jurgen Klopp added: “This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this.

“Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

“His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he’ll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences.

“It is fantastic work by our football operations team in how they’ve handled this transfer. Michael Edwards and the team deserve a lot of credit.”

Minamino spent five years with Salzburg with their sporting director Christoph Freund telling The Independent it was a “very special story with an outstanding player and outstanding person.”

In almost 200 appearances for the club, he has produced 64 goals and 44 assists, with 18 of those contributions coming in Europe.