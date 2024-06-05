Liverpool confirm release of TEN players including Thiago and Matip

Liverpool have confirmed the release of TEN players upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are chief among the departures as senior first-team stars.

Both struggled with injury throughout the campaign with Matip’s season curtailed in December having been hit with an ACL injury against Fulham.

Although Jurgen Klopp was hopeful of the club offering the 32-year-old a new deal, he was instead given his send-off on the last day of the Premier League season at Anfield.

Joel Matip Liverpool

Liverpool confirm release of TEN players including Thiago and Matipby Peter Staunton

Jurgen Klopp

Revealed: Klopp rejects Champions League 'fortune' in show of Dortmund loyaltyby Peter Staunton

Liverpool stance on Goncalo Inacio REVEALED as transfer window approachesby Peter Staunton

Matip leaves after eight years at the club, during which time he became a cult hero and played a crucial role in Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup and FA Cup wins, as well as other successes.

The Cameroonian is now in talks with Bournemouth as he hopes to remain in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp Thiago

Jurgen Klopp Thiago

Thiago, meanwhile, played only five minutes across the season having missed the overwhelming majority of the campaign through a hip injury.

He joined in 2020 from Bayern Munich but has struggled to remain fit and to justify a mammoth wage outlay.

Flamengo and clubs in the Middle East are reported to be interested in acquiring the former Spain international’s services while an intriguing path back to Barcelona has also opened up for the 33-year-old.

Lewis, Musialowski and Frauendorf released

Adam Lewis, 24, exits having made just one appearance in 19 years on Merseyside.

The left-back joined the club's U6s in the early 2000s and has been kept on by the Reds for almost two decades, even signing a long-term contract back in 2019.

Mateusz Musialowski, 20, also goes despite Klopp handing him a first-team debut back in March.

Musialowski was regarded as one of the elite attacking talents in his age group when the Reds signed him from SMS Lodz in Poland back in 2020.

Mateusz Musialowski

Football - Lancashire Senior Cup - 1st Round - Burnley FC Under-21 s v Liverpool FC Under-21 s LEYLAND, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Liverpool s Mateusz Musialowski during the Lancashire Senior Cup 1st Round match between Burnley FC Under-21 s and Liverpool FC Under-21 s at the County Ground. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LEYLAND County Ground LANCASHIRE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2023-11-28-Burnley_U21_Liverpool_U21-21

The Liverpool No.92 played the last 16 minutes of the Europa League last 16 victory against Sparta Prague, replacing Bobby Clark after the midfielder suffered an injury.

Melkamu Frauendorf, 20, joined the club from Hoffenheim in 2020 and appeared twice for the seniors but is now free to join another team. He had been a regular at youth and underage level for the Reds.

Meanwhile, academy players Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington are also departing.

Adrian offered new deal by Liverpool

One player NOT leaving Liverpool just yet will be goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel, with the club having offered a new deal to the veteran.

Adrian, 37, has played 26 matches since signing for the club as a free agent in 2019. He had been expected to depart but his future plans are now on hold having been offered fresh terms.

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Keep, sell, renew? What Liverpool SHOULD do with every player this summerby Henry Jackson

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Four Liverpool players NAMED who could surprise people under Arne Slotby Peter Staunton

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Liverpool MUST make Teun Koopmeiners Arne Slot's transformative first signingby Yash Shah