Liverpool confirm club legend 'seriously ill in hospital'

Liverpool have confirmed that club legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill in hospital'.

A statement released by the Premier League club read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family. We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."

The Scottish defender moved to Liverpool in 1977 and spent a successful 14 years at Anfield until his retirement in 1991.

Hansen made 620 appearances for the Reds, achieving eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups in that time. His success earned him the captains armband, which Hansen wore with pride for four years.

Away from club football, the defender won 26 caps for Scotland, featuring in the 1982 World Cup side. His early career began in his home nation, where he featured as part of Partick Thistle's promotion winning side during his four year reign with the club.

Since his retirement in 1991, the now 68-year-old went on to become a pundit, utilising his football knowledge on shows such as BBC's Match of the Day.

Liverpool have confirmed that they will monitor his illness and provide updates when appropriate.