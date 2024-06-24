Liverpool confirm club legend Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital

Former Liverpool captain Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital in order to continue his recovery from a recent illness at home.

The 69-year-old fell ill earlier this month with Liverpool confirming his hospitalisation and sending support to Hansen’s wife, Janet, and children, Adam and Lucy.

Last week, fellow Liverpool legend Graeme Souness delivered some positive news on his former Scotland and Reds’ teammate, stating that he had been speaking on the phone with Hansen and that he was on the road to recovery.

On Sunday Liverpool in a statement confirmed that the ex-centre back had been discharged and on behalf of the family thanked fans for their ‘overwhelming’ support.

“Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home,” a statement said.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.

“Thank you.”

Hansen's Liverpool career

The former Scotland international enjoyed an illustrious 14-year career at Liverpool, where he won eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups, among other honours, making him one of the club's most decorated players.

Known for his elegance on the ball, Hansen played 620 matches and served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons. He is in the top 10 appearance-makers of all time for the Reds.

Nicknamed 'Jocky', Hansen is one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, combining excellent strength, speed and awareness with supreme composure. Hansen also won 26 caps for Scotland and appeared six times in the PFA First Division team of the year.

Hansen's pundit career

After retiring in 1991, Hansen became a prominent figure in football media, spending 22 years as BBC's main pundit and helping to change the way football was analysed.

He became a broadcasting legend as part of the Match of the Day team and appeared on the station’s coverage of World Cups, European Championships and Olympic games.

Hansen retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Best wishes to Alan and all his family from us at Anfield Watch.

