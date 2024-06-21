Liverpool confirm Arne Slot's first home outing in Sevilla friendly

Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot’s first home outing since becoming head coach.

Slot is preparing for a debut campaign in the Anfield hot seat after being named Jürgen Klopp’s successor last month.

The Dutchman will round off pre-season preparations with the Reds by playing a final friendly against Sevilla on 11 August.

It will be the first time Slot has appeared in front of home fans and fall six days before their Premier League opener at Ipswich Town.

García Pimienta’s side last faced Liverpool in a 2019 pre-season friendly in Boston, with the Liga outfit winning 2-1.