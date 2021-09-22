Liverpool confirm Anfield expansion

Liverpool have confirmed the planned expansion of Anfield will go ahead, as their famed home will become one of the largest venues in the Premier League.

That famous Anfield atmosphere is about to get even louder.

The plans will see the Anfield Road stand expanded, as the overall capacity will be increased to over 61,000.

Since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) took charge of Liverpool, they have spent plenty of time, and money, upgrading and expanding Anfield.

The famed stadium previously held 46,000 but when work on the Anfield Road stand is completed the new capacity will see Liverpool have the third largest stadium in the Premier League. This project follows on from the redevelopment of the Main Stand which was completed in 2016.

Here’s the statement in full from Liverpool on the expansion, as they have had long-term plans to expand this stand and were given planning permission early this summer for the project.

Liverpool excited for Anfield expansion

“The proposed expansion of the Anfield Road Stand will move forward, Liverpool FC has confirmed. The project, which has been undergoing enabling works throughout the off-season in anticipation, will begin in earnest with an official ground breaking ceremony planned for next week.

“The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added to Anfield, taking its overall capacity to more than 61,000. The construction of the stand will work in the same way as the redeveloped Main Stand, with the build taking place throughout the season while matches continue to be played throughout.

“The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season and its design will see the lower tier retained and refurbished with a new upper tier built above it. As well as an increased capacity the redeveloped stand will be similar to the Main Stand with improved concourses and sports bar lounge hospitality facilities. This stand will also see the relocation of the Family Park to a covered position.”

Liverpool added that they were keen to work with the local community and various stakeholders to make sure the plans didn’t have a negative impact on the area.

Liverpool City Council have also granted Liverpool permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five seasons, which will also help generate major extra revenue for the Reds.

