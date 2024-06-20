Liverpool have ‘concerns’ in chase for Salah successor

Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as potential long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah.

The duo are of interest to the Reds this summer as Liverpool search for a successor to Salah, who turned 32 this month and continues to attract transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Olise’s impressive performances at Crystal Palace have earned admirers in several leading clubs with Chelsea and Newcastle having approached the Eagles for permission to speak to the 22-year-old. Manchester United – the club Olise supported growing up – are also interested.

Liverpool have now entered the conversation, according to Football Transfers, but have concerns over the amount of game-time they could offer Olise next season while Salah remains at the club.

That issue threatens Liverpool’s hopes of signing Olise, who scored 10 goals and provided six assists in just 14 league starts for Palace last season. The Frenchman has a release clause of £60m in his contract at Selhurst Park.

Bakayoko is another player on Liverpool’s list of options after a breakout season at PSV Eindhoven. The departures of Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo from the Dutch side last season handed the 21-year-old an opportunity and he starred during PSV’s title success in 2023-24.

Bakayoko scored 12 goals and provided nine assists for the Eredivisie champions and is currently with the Belgium squad at Euro 2024.

Read – Five Premier League players that could move clubs before the PSR deadline

See more – Five young players who have caught the eye at Euro 2024

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok