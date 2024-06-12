Liverpool collect information on VfB Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton

Sport Bild reports that Liverpool have begun to scout Waldemar Anton of VfB Stuttgart and have recently collected information on the defender.

It is said that Liverpool asked for information about Anton two weeks ago. The 27-year-old has already attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and has a release clause of €22.5m, which for a Premier League side is cheap.

Anton played a key role in Stuttgart’s run to a second-place finish as well as Champions League qualification. The 27-year-old played all but one game for VfB this season.

Liverpool has a good history when it comes to working with Stuttgart. Last summer they bought club captain Wataru Endo from the club and after an initial settling-in period, the Japanese international had a solid first season at the club. While Liverpool defender Nathanial Phillips was also sent on loan to Stuttgart in 2019 as they earned promotion back to the Bundesliga.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool are potentially looking for centre-back depth this summer, but previously on loan Mainz defender Sepp van den Berg could be given a greater role when he returns after an impressive season at the club.

GGFN | Jack Meenan