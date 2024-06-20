Liverpool coach Arne Slot reveals how he plans to use unlikely sports SUPERSTAR to inspire players

Arne Slot has revealed he uses examples set by record men’s tennis grand slam winner Novak Djokovic to inspire his players.

Slot, 45, has finally been unveiled as Liverpool’s new head coach, giving an interview to the club’s in-house media channel which was released on Wednesday afternoon.

After three success-laden years at Feyenoord - where he won the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) and two Dutch manager of the year awards - Slot was selected as the chosen one by Liverpool to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot

Arne Slot Tactics

The Dutchman has earned the plaudits for his style of football as well as his ability to improve players and is now plotting how he can go one better than Klopp’s 82-point finish in the Premier League last season.

In his maiden interview, the former midfielder revealed he uses insights from how athletes in other sports deal with mentally challenging moments and cited Djokovic as a prime example.

Arne Slot on Djokovic influence

Djokovic, 37, has won a record 24 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, including 10 Australian Opens, three Roland-Garros crowns, seven Wimbledons and four US Open titles.

“The way some sports handle the mental side of the game can help you,” Slot said.

“And I sometimes used it in team meetings before a game, so I tried to use examples of cycling or at the moment we've seen Roland-Garros and we've seen [Novak] Djokovic winning in a really tough game, and I think that's one of his qualities, that he can also win the game when it's not going his way, he can still find a way to win it.

“I think those are examples you can use towards players as well. But let's be clear: we are mostly talking about football and it's not going to be the situation that players are going to listen to all kinds of other sports. Sometimes I use it but only if I think it's necessary.”

Michele Di Gregorio

