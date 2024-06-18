Liverpool 'closely monitoring' England star with Crystal Palace desperate to prevent exit

Crystal Palace are ready to fight to keep hold of star defender Marc Guehi this summer amid significant interest from Liverpool and a handful of other Premier League sides.

Guehi has enjoyed a superb season with the Eagles and thrived once Oliver Glasner took over from former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson in February.

The 23-year-old, who was a product of Chelsea's academy, has travelled with England to Euro 2024 this summer due to his immense performances, with the centre-back shining during the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Marc Guehi Crystal Palace

Liverpool 'closely monitoring' England star with Crystal Palace desperate to prevent exitby Ewan Ross-Murray

Arne Slot Next Liverpool Manager

Confirmed: Arne Slot's first Liverpool Premier League fixture but Reds face NIGHTMARE run inby Peter Staunton

Mo Salah, Brentford vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder names TWO perfect Mohamed Salah replacementsby Ewan Ross-Murray

Guehi, who plays on the left-hand side of defence despite being right-footed, has been linked with Liverpool previously, with the Reds keen to add a new centre-half this summer.

A new report from the Daily Mail claims that Liverpool are one of several sides 'closely monitoring' the talented Englishman, but Palace are ready to fight to keep him at Selhurst Park in the coming weeks.

MARC GUEHI EYED BY LIVERPOOL

The Mail have named Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham as three of the Premier League sides keeping close tabs on Guehi.

The defender's deal expires in 2026 and Crystal Palace will be eager to avoid him entering the final year of his contract - something that would significantly lower his value.

As a result, the Premier League's elite sides are ready to prey upon uncertainty over his future, with Guehi understandably waiting until the end of Euro 2024 to make a final decision on his next step.

Football - 2023 / 2024 Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Selhurst Park - Saturday 9th December 2023 Liverpool s Mohamed Salah with Crystal Palace s Marc Guehi at the final whistle. COLORSPORT / Ashley Western

However, the Eagles aren't going to surrender one of their biggest talents without a fight and will possibly offer Guehi a new contract with the London club this summer.

To coax him into signing a fresh deal, it's reported that Palace could include a buy-out clause in any new contract, allowing him to leave Selhurst Park in the future for a specific price.

With Joel Matip having left Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk approaching 33, the Reds are eager to recruit a new central defender over the next few months.

Guehi would be a clever albeit expensive signing at around £65m, with his price tag only likely to increase off the back of a successful Euro 2024 campaign.

Liverpool have also been linked to Guehi's club teammate Michael Olise as the Reds search for a new winger.

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer values REVEALED: How much are Salah, van Dijk, TAA and co really worth?by Arjun Subramanian

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple