Liverpool close in on FIRST summer signing with £1.5m teen sensation on way

Liverpool are finalising the signing of highly-rated young Wolves star Alvin Ayman.

That’s according to The Secret Scout, which claims the 16-year-old could end up costing a compensation fee of £1.5 million if the deal is completed.

Ayman, who can play centre back or defensive midfield, is understood to have travelled with the Wolves first-team squad for a Premier League fixture against Manchester City last season although he didn’t make the matchday squad.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

He did however make seven appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season, per Transfermarkt, and featured at the base of midfield against Liverpool in a 4-2 win.

The player was also called up to the Premier League 2 squad, playing twice for the Wolves under-21s last season.

Ayman moved to Wolves in the summer of 2023 from Bradford City, having first signed scholarship terms with the Yorkshire side in 2022.

🚨 EXCL - Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves 🔴 #LFC The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age.… pic.twitter.com/Sg8pwT8jj8 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 17, 2024

It was reported back in May that Wolves feared losing Ayman, and another academy star in Wes Okoduwa, to so-called ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs with Manchester United being named as interested in the pair.

'Klopp's kids' - Liverpool's academy master plan

Liverpool have made a habit of signing the best academy talents from around the United Kingdom since post-Brexit regulations made it more difficult to land underage players from around Europe.

The likes of Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Trey Nyoni were all signed from the academies of other UK-based sides, going on to help Liverpool’s first team win the Carabao Cup in February, alongside other academy gems like Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns.

Doak came in from Celtic in March 2022 for around £600,000 having already played for the Scottish champions’ first team.

Clark played for Newcastle’s academy for seven years before making the move to Merseyside in August 2021 for around £1.5m.

McConnell, meanwhile, joined the Reds academy from Sunderland as a under-15 player back in 2019.

Nyoni came in from Leicester last summer with a host of top English clubs on his trail.

