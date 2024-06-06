Liverpool close to agreeing a deal to sign Atalanta’s Éderson

According to Sports Zone, Liverpool are close to completing a deal to sign Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson (24) this summer. The Brazilian is leaning towards accepting the approach made by the Merseyside club.

Éderson played a crucial role in the side managed by Gian Piero Gasperini who won the UEFA Europa League this season. The 24-year-old also played a starring role in La Dea’s 3-1 aggregate victory against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the competition. After extensive scouting during an impressive season, the Premier League club are keen to bring him to Anfield this summer. The potential fee for the Brazilian midfielder is unknown.

PSG also interested

The Carabao Cup winners are not the only club interested in the former Salernitana midfielder. Sports Zone report that the Reds could face competition from PSG for Éderson’s services. However, the Ligue 1 champions are yet to act on their interest and make a concrete approach for the former Brazil youth international.

GFFN | Liam Wraith