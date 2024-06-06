Liverpool have chosen to WITHDRAW from race to sign £25m Brazilian

Liverpool have chosen to withdraw from the race to sign a highly-rated Brazilian youngster. He’s still on his way to the Premier League, however.

90min reports that Liverpool held meetings about Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme late last year. The player has long been expected to leave Brazil this summer, with a host of clubs interested.

But Liverpool ultimately decided not to pursue Guilherme. They're instead going to focus on other targets, says the report, and will leave the Brazilian to head elsewhere.

There's no shortage of suitors, either. Plenty of clubs have shown interest but it's West Ham United who appear to have won the race.

They've agreed a £25m deal with Palmeiras and are expected to push that through imminently. There was talk that Guilherme had actually rejected West Ham, though it appears they've now agreed it all.

So as things stand, Liverpool will head in another direction but will face Guilherme in the Premier League next season. Expect this to be a decision we look back on at some stage.

Liverpool reject Guilherme chance

Guilherme is a pretty versatile player, but he's primarily used on the right wing by Palmeiras. 90min's piece suggests Liverpool's thinking is that they'd rather focus on Crysencio Summerville as a signing on the wing than gamble on the young Brazilian.

Guilherme, after all, is still only 18. He's not a player who can reliably contribute next season - Summerville, on the other hand, is.

The Leeds United winger could also be secured for a great price after the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League. It certainly feels like the safer option for Liverpool right now.

And it doesn't completely rule out going for Guilherme down the line. If he thrives with West Ham, Liverpool will likely have another look - they've already done some of their homework on him, after all.

