Liverpool have CHOSEN near-impossible task of signing £60m Premier League star

Liverpool have decided to enter the race for a Premier League player they stand very little chance of signing. Confidence is key.

Football Transfers understands that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The forward is in high demand right now - especially with a release clause in his contract.

Teams can snap-up Olise for £60m, with Palace unable to reject such offers. It essentially guarantees a move this summer after his 10-goal Premier League season.

Liverpool, though, are at a disadvantage in this race and it almost feels impossible for them. As Football Transfers point out, both Manchester United and Chelsea are chasing Olise and both have their advantages over the Reds.

For one, Olise grew up a United fan. He's also from London and still lives there, making a move to Chelsea - where he briefly played at youth level - a very easy one.

You would fancy Liverpool to overcome both things, admittedly, but the real kicker is that Olise plays the same role as Mohamed Salah. With the Egyptian reportedly staying with the Reds, there's no obvious role for the Palace man and Liverpool simply can't offer him the first-team role he'd get elsewhere.

Liverpool must convince Olise

There's really no better option as a Salah replacement than Olise but the timing here is wrong. We just don't see how Liverpool sign him unless Salah leaves.

Even with a guarantee that he leaves in a year, it'll still be difficult to convince Olise. Especially as both United and Chelsea will throw money at him - he's potentially game-changing for both sides.

Liverpool, then, may be best-served hoping that a similar or better target materialises over the next year. It'll be much easier to guarantee game-time, especially if Salah doesn't sign a new contract.

This one just might have come a little too soon. Still, it sounds like Liverpool will try.

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire