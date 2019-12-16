Liverpool Champions League draw 2019: Reds to face Atletico Madrid in last-16
Champions League holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the competition.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will play away from home in the first-leg after finishing top in Group E.
They didn’t come through the group stage unscathed, though, after suffering their only defeat of this season against Napoli in their penultimate game.
However, they finished the group in style as Mohamed Salah’s brilliant finish secured a 2-0 win away at RB Salzburg.
Atletico finished second in their group behind Juventus after defeating Lokomotiv Moscow in their final group game
The last 16 fixtures begin on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs concluding the ties on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.
Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn against Real Madrid, Chelsea will face Bayern Munich and Tottenham take on RB Leipzig.
Draw in full
Dortmund vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Lyon vs Juventus
Tottenham vs Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona