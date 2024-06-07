Liverpool chairman 'determined' to play Premier League matches in USA

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has risked the wrath of match-going supporters by again suggesting that entire Premier League matchdays could be played in the United States and even around the world.

Werner, a key investor in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), made the suggestion when interviewed by the Financial Times for a profile on Liverpool owner John Henry.

The idea of overseas matches has been floated before, most infamously when the Premier League discussed “Game 39” and taking matches to the United States and elsewhere.

Tom Werner and Billy Hogan of Liverpool FC

Liverpool chairman 'determined' to play Premier League matches in USAby Peter Staunton

Liverpool reveal club's 2023/24 Player of the Season winnerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Fabrizio Romano Liverpool Transfer News

Revealed: Fabrizio Romano names the TWO centre backs on Liverpool's list this summerby Peter Staunton

Overseas matches have again been catapulted to the top of the agenda having been discussed at the recent FIFA Council meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world governing body has established a working group looking at the impact of playing competitive games in other countries, while Premier League CEO has also stated that the door is “ajar” for playing matches elsewhere.

Those comments came on the back of an agreement between FIFA and Relevent Sports, the US company which ran the International Champions Cup between 2013 and 2019.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas, meanwhile, hopes to have a regular season match in the United States by the 2025/26 season.

Klopp against overseas games

It’s been reported that the US Premier League broadcaster NBC would like to stage TWO games on US soil on the opening weekend of next season after inking a $2bn deal, an idea which was shot down by previous Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

When asked whether he ever foresaw himself becoming FIFA president recently, Klopp replied: “It is obviously a well-paid job, that is why they all want to do it - not the official part obviously. I don’t think I will spend my lifetime on these kinds of things.

“In the end one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest think: ‘Ah, it will be alright, they earn millions, let them play there. Let's do the first three match days in America’ - all really good ideas."

Werner's 'crazy idea' for PL matches

But now his former FSG colleague has reignited talk of taking the Premier League on the road.

“I’m determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City,” he said.

“I even have the sort of crazy idea that there would be a day where we play one game in Tokyo, one game a few hours later in Los Angeles, one game a few hours later in Rio, one game a few hours later in Riyadh and make it sort of a day where football, where the Premier League, is celebrated.”

When it was put to him that fans might be opposed to the idea, he waved away those concerns, saying: “Let’s figure out a way to offer them very cheap travel, accommodations so that if Liverpool is playing Nottingham Forest, we will support fans coming to New York.

“Make this an attractive thing for the fans as well.”

It must be added that FSG supremo Henry does not share his colleague's enthusiasm. “It is not something that I advocate or am particularly interested in," he is reported to have said.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire