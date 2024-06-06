Liverpool have 'certainly' made a decision on Wataru Endo for the transfer window

Liverpool ‘certainly’ know their plan for Wataru Endo in the summer transfer window according to the Athletic’s James Pearce.

James Pearce answered questions for the Athletic this week, with Liverpool naturally the subject. The future of Wataru Endo was one put to him.

Endo is an interesting one at Liverpool, given he arrived as a last-resort, essentially. The Reds tried to find a defensive midfielder last summer but after failing for several targets, went with he little-known 30-year-old Japan international.

He was a bit of a revelation, too. Endo took time to find his role but once he did, he thrived and locked down a first-team place at the end of 2023.

His form wasn't as good in the second half of the season but that was largely down to the Asian Cup in early 2024. Endo just didn't return from that tournament particularly fresh and it showed.

There is a sense, then, that Liverpool got their year out of Endo and will look to move on this summer with a sale and an upgrade. Pearce is pretty adamant that it isn't the case, however.

"Liverpool certainly aren’t looking to move him on and I think [Arne] Slot will enjoy working with the Japan international, who has three years remaining on his contract," he wrote. "Even if he’s not a first-choice player next season, Endo is a great option to have in the squad, given his wealth of experience.

"I’m expecting him to stay put."

Wataru Endo at Liverpool

Endo's efforts last season should rightly earn him a second season at the club. In fact, we imagine a restful summer will allow him to return to his best form next season.

There's also the fact that Slot's formation should benefit him. Liverpool asked Endo to learn their holding midfield role under Jurgen Klopp and it's about as difficult as it gets.

The high press leaves that player incredibly isolated and frequently defending without any help. The fact Endo eventually succeeded there is a huge achievement.

But Slot prefers to play with two sitting midfielders - it makes the role a lot easier to navigate and Endo should benefit from the extra help. We'd like to see him stick around as a result, and it should as though that's the plan at Liverpool.

We may even see an even better Endo next season.

