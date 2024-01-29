Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk unsure over post-Klopp future at Anfield

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he is unsure if he will be part of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at the club.

Klopp has surprisingly announced that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season.

Van Dijk was signed by the German from Southampton for £75m in January 2018 and the 32-year-old defender's contract at the club runs out in summer 2025.

Asked whether he saw himself being part of the next era, Van Dijk said: "That's a big question. I don't know."

Liverpool assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave the Merseyside club along with Klopp.

Meanwhile, the contracts of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold are also scheduled to run out in summer 2025.

"The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known," said Van Dijk, who was speaking after scoring in his side's 5-2 FA Cup fourth-round win against Norwich City on Sunday in the first game following Klopp's announcement.

"To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change.

"I'm very curious which direction that will go in, but when that will be announced we will see our situation."

Liverpool are challenging for trophies on four fronts as they remain in the FA Cup, are top of the Premier League, have reached the Carabao Cup final and are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era - I am still part of it that's why I don't like to talk about it - and that is my main focus," added Van Dijk.

"Hopefully, we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see."