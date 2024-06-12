Liverpool braced for Bayern bid as Kompany identifies defender as key target

New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has identified Liverpool Joe Gomez as a transfer target this summer as he plots a defensive overhaul, according to a new report in The Mirror.

The Bavarians were well adrift of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the chase for the Bundesliga title, costing Thomas Tuchel his job, and ultimately finished third.

One issue was that FC Hollywood never seemed to get their backline right throughout the season, with Tuchel often switching between Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Kim Min-jae and winter signing Eric Dier at centre back.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Gomez’s versatility is sure to be attractive to Bayern, who also utilised Joshua Kimmich, Noussair Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro in the full-back slots last term.

There is considerable transfer uncertainty around De Ligt, Kim and Kimmich ahead of the summer transfer window with reports that new Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is ready to consider bids for all three.

A player like Gomez could offer plenty of cover due to his adaptability. In Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge at Anfield, the 27-year-old appeared in 52 games overall, featuring at centre back, left back, right back and even in defensive midfield.

Gomez open to Liverpool exit

Gomez is under contract until 2027 and has just returned to the England squad, where he is preparing for the upcoming European Championship.

In that context it would take a considerable bid to convince Liverpool to sell given Gomez’s age and pedigree.

It was previously reported that Gomez was open to the idea of leaving Merseyside this summer and was in particular attracted to a return to his native London.

He was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with SPL chiefs attempting to bring down the average age of their flagship signings.

Gomez has played 224 times for Liverpool, the only player to see out the entire Klopp era, and has famously never scored for the club.

Bayern want Colwill and Tah

Bayern are also believed to be looking at reported Liverpool target Levi Colwill, the Chelsea defender who has got a contract until 2029, but the Blues apparently have no intention of cashing in on one of their finest homegrown prospects.

The German record champions are also in the hunt for Jonathan Tah, the Bayer Leverkusen centre back who won the double under Alonso last season, but who would like the opportunity to move on this summer.

