Jurgen Klopp turned down Germany job offer before Julian Nagelsmann was appointed

Jurgen Klopp says he wants to build 'Liverpool 2.0' after his great summer refresh - Shutterstock/Anna Szilagy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rejected an approach from Germany before they turned to Julian Nagelsmann to lead them at Euro 2024, Telegraph Sport understands.

Klopp was the German Football Association’s (DFB) first choice to replace Hansi Flick, but after he was approached earlier this month he ruled himself out of the position as he remains committed to the Merseyside club until 2026.

A poll of the German supporters made Klopp the unanimous pick among the public and he was sounded out by the country’s FA. They were left in no doubt he was unavailable. Consequently, Nagelsmann has signed a deal until the conclusion of the Euros.

That opens up the possibility of renewed efforts to lure Klopp at the end of this season. However, as in previous attempts, they are unlikely to be fruitful as Klopp embarks on the Anfield rebuild with a solid relationship with the club’s hierarchy Fenway Sports Group. Klopp fully intends to honour the rest of his contract and is hoping to lead Liverpool back into the Champions League next season.

Earlier this week, Klopp went public with his desire to remain loyal to Liverpool.

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on?” he said in an interview with RTL.

“I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years.”

Klopp also suggested Nagelsmann was the ideal choice.

“I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach,” he added. “He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level.”

It is a turbulent period for the German national team as they ready themselves for the Euros. Germany sacked Flick after a 4-1 home loss to Japan earlier this month. That follows a series of disappointing tournament performances.

Nagelsmann was available having been sacked by Bayern Munich last March.

The DFB said in a statement that Nagelsmann was their ‘unanimous choice’ - although that evidently takes into consideration Klopp declaring himself out of the running.

Nagelsmann said: “We have a European Championship in our own country and that’s something special, something that happens every few decades. I have a great desire to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year.

“We want to play football with a specific idea but we also demand attractive football, not just based on results.”

DFB president, Bernd Neuendorf, said in a statement: “We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann as national team coach will make sure that the team creates euphoria among the fans and will be successful at the Euros on a sporting level.”