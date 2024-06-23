Liverpool boost as Chelsea ready to pull out of transfer; 'too expensive' at £50m+

Chelsea are ready to pull out of the transfer race for Nico Williams which opens the door wider for Liverpool. The deal is said to be too expensive.

Nico Williams is generating a lot of hype with his efforts at Euro 2024. Liverpool are one of those supposedly interested in his services.

The Athletic claims the Reds held internal discussions over Williams and whether to add him to the squad this summer. Of course, they're not the only ones having those discussions.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are linked with Williams - but the latter may be out of the race. That's according to Fabrizio Romano on Sunday.

He claims that the overall package for Williams is considered 'too expensive' at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea position on Nico Williams has not changed: appreciating him as was on shortlist already last summer, but current package too expensive," he wrote on X/Twitter.

"Release clause over €58m + taxes with main payment upfront and salary requests considered too high."

Chelsea out of Williams race?

Now, on the face of it, that's a confusing one. Chelsea love spending money - probably more than anyone - and £50m isn't all that much compared to some of their deals.

But the problem for them here is that Athletic Bilbao would request that release clause up front. Pretty much all of Chelsea's spending is done by spreading costs over many years (hence the 8-year contracts) and they wouldn't be able to do that here.

Liverpool, then, appear to have lost a rival in this race. If it's a race they decide to run, that is.

Williams, like many top targets this summer, is one where clubs can afford to be patient. He almost certainly won't move anywhere until the Euros are over so Liverpool have a few more weeks to weigh things up before getting involved.

But if they decide a winger is key this summer, they're unlikely to find a better target than the Spaniard.

